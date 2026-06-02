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    Evotec Appoints Rui Wang as Global Head of In Silico & AI

    Evotec strengthens its AI leadership, appointing Rui Wang to spearhead a global in silico strategy that fuses data, computation and drug discovery at scale.

    Evotec Appoints Rui Wang as Global Head of In Silico & AI
    Foto: pressfoto - freepik
    • Evotec appointed Rui Wang as Executive Vice President, Head of Global In Silico and AI (announcement dated June 2, 2026).
    • He will shape and execute the company’s global AI-driven, in silico strategy across R&D, integrating computational science and data‑driven decision‑making to build enterprise‑scale solutions.
    • Wang brings more than 20 years’ experience embedding scalable data, analytics and AI across pharma and biotech operations, most recently as Head of Data, Analytics & AI at AstraZeneca.
    • His prior roles include positions at EMBL‑EBI and Tangram Therapeutics; he holds M.Sc. degrees in Bioinformatics (University of Manchester) and System Design for Internet Applications (Newcastle University).
    • Evotec’s CEO emphasized embedding advanced computational tools across both Drug Discovery & Preclinical Development and Just – Evotec Biologics to drive innovation, integration and operational efficiency.
    • Wang stated Evotec is uniquely positioned at the intersection of discovery, data and proprietary platforms (e.g., Molecular Patient Databases, PanOmics, iPSC models) and will focus on scaling differentiating AI capabilities.

    The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Evotec is on 11.06.2026.

    The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 5,2950EUR and was up +0,47 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,3125EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,33 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.976,23PKT (-0,94 %).


    Evotec

    +1,24 %
    +5,77 %
    +0,96 %
    -4,95 %
    -24,32 %
    -75,01 %
    -85,22 %
    +31,02 %
    -64,18 %
    ISIN:DE0005664809WKN:566480
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    Evotec Appoints Rui Wang as Global Head of In Silico & AI Evotec strengthens its AI leadership, appointing Rui Wang to spearhead a global in silico strategy that fuses data, computation and drug discovery at scale.
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