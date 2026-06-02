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    LIBERO Football Finance Nominated for 2026 Investment Excellence Award!

    Innovation meets the pitch: LIBERO football finance AG earns a 2026 Investment Excellence Award nomination for reshaping how football clubs access smart, flexible funding.

    LIBERO Football Finance Nominated for 2026 Investment Excellence Award!
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • LIBERO football finance AG has been nominated for the Investment Excellence Award 2026 in the Innovation in Finance category.
    • The nomination is based on their LIBERO Exchange platform, which brokers financing requests for football clubs.
    • The platform offers advantages such as reduced costs, easy formation of financing consortia, quick decisions, and systematic data provision for lenders.
    • LIBERO has secured lenders including banks and credit funds, and features innovative financing solutions like squad financing and permanent credit lines for clubs.
    • The CEO, Dr. Dirk Rogowski, expressed surprise and pride about the nomination, highlighting it as a recognition of their innovative offerings.
    • LIBERO is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and provides comprehensive financial support and advisory services to football clubs.

    The price of LIBERO football finance at the time of the news was 0,2170EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    LIBERO football finance

    0,00 %
    -1,36 %
    -95,18 %
    ISIN:DE000A161N22WKN:A161N2
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    LIBERO Football Finance Nominated for 2026 Investment Excellence Award! Innovation meets the pitch: LIBERO football finance AG earns a 2026 Investment Excellence Award nomination for reshaping how football clubs access smart, flexible funding.
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