Alzchem Group: Czechoslovak Group Boosts Stake via Derivatives
Czechoslovak Group quietly tightens its grip on Alzchem, expanding its economic stake while leaving governance and the specialty chemicals group’s strategic course unchanged.
Foto: Alzchem
- Czechoslovak Group (CSG) increased its shareholding in Alzchem Group AG to approximately 20.1% through direct voting rights and financial instruments
- CSG holds 9.9% of voting rights via a group company, STALUNA TRADE a.s., and has built up around 10.2% through Total Return Swaps with a maturity until May 2027
- The financial instruments do not convey direct voting rights and are part of CSG's long-term investment strategy
- The transaction does not affect the composition of Alzchem's Supervisory or Management Boards, and the company's strategy remains unchanged
- Alzchem Group AG emphasizes ongoing dialogue with shareholders and maintains its focus on sustainable solutions in specialty chemicals
- The company reported EUR 562.1 million in sales and EUR 116.5 million EBITDA in 2025, with over 1,700 employees across multiple locations in Germany, Sweden, the USA, China, and England
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Alzchem Group is on 30.07.2026.
The price of Alzchem Group at the time of the news was 190,15EUR and was up +1,66 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 192,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,97 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 19.141,51PKT (+0,87 %).
+4,33 %
+16,44 %
+17,98 %
+36,52 %
+57,41 %
+953,91 %
+711,20 %
+281,12 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte