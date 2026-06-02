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    Alzchem Group: Czechoslovak Group Boosts Stake via Derivatives

    Czechoslovak Group quietly tightens its grip on Alzchem, expanding its economic stake while leaving governance and the specialty chemicals group’s strategic course unchanged.

    Alzchem Group: Czechoslovak Group Boosts Stake via Derivatives
    Foto: Alzchem
    • Czechoslovak Group (CSG) increased its shareholding in Alzchem Group AG to approximately 20.1% through direct voting rights and financial instruments
    • CSG holds 9.9% of voting rights via a group company, STALUNA TRADE a.s., and has built up around 10.2% through Total Return Swaps with a maturity until May 2027
    • The financial instruments do not convey direct voting rights and are part of CSG's long-term investment strategy
    • The transaction does not affect the composition of Alzchem's Supervisory or Management Boards, and the company's strategy remains unchanged
    • Alzchem Group AG emphasizes ongoing dialogue with shareholders and maintains its focus on sustainable solutions in specialty chemicals
    • The company reported EUR 562.1 million in sales and EUR 116.5 million EBITDA in 2025, with over 1,700 employees across multiple locations in Germany, Sweden, the USA, China, and England

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Alzchem Group is on 30.07.2026.

    The price of Alzchem Group at the time of the news was 190,15EUR and was up +1,66 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 192,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,97 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 19.141,51PKT (+0,87 %).


    Alzchem Group

    +4,33 %
    +16,44 %
    +17,98 %
    +36,52 %
    +57,41 %
    +953,91 %
    +711,20 %
    +281,12 %
    ISIN:DE000A2YNT30WKN:A2YNT3
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    Alzchem Group: Czechoslovak Group Boosts Stake via Derivatives Czechoslovak Group quietly tightens its grip on Alzchem, expanding its economic stake while leaving governance and the specialty chemicals group’s strategic course unchanged.
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