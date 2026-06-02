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    Infosys Expands Partnership with DNB Bank to Modernize Crime Prevention

    Infosys, DNB and NICE Actimize join forces to reinvent financial crime defense with an AI‑powered, cloud‑native platform for smarter, faster risk control.

    Infosys Expands Partnership with DNB Bank to Modernize Crime Prevention
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Infosys expands its strategic collaboration with DNB Bank ASA to modernize DNB’s financial crime (FinCrime) operations using the NICE Actimize X‑Sight Enterprise platform (announcement dated June 2, 2026).
    • Infosys will serve as the systems integration partner, leading end‑to‑end modernization including enterprise architecture design, platform integration, and data migration.
    • Key FinCrime functions—customer and payment screening, customer due diligence (CDD), transaction and fraud monitoring—will be consolidated onto a single, scalable SaaS platform with unified enterprise case management.
    • The cloud‑native X‑Sight implementation brings AI‑driven analytics, intelligent automation and AI‑assisted investigations to improve detection of complex/evolving financial crime patterns and accelerate investigations.
    • Expected outcomes include improved risk insights, higher detection accuracy, faster regulatory response, stronger multi‑jurisdiction compliance, operational efficiency and cost reduction, and future‑proofed controls.
    • Parties involved: DNB (Norway’s largest bank) as client, NICE Actimize as the X‑Sight platform provider, and Infosys as the strategic system integrator and AI‑first technology services partner.



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    Infosys Expands Partnership with DNB Bank to Modernize Crime Prevention Infosys, DNB and NICE Actimize join forces to reinvent financial crime defense with an AI‑powered, cloud‑native platform for smarter, faster risk control.
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