K+S Acquires Qemetica Salt Business in Europe for EUR 50M EBITDA

K+S acquires Qemetica's salt business in Poland and Germany, with 2025 EBITDA just under EUR 50 million.

Purchase price is between EUR 350 million and EUR 380 million, depending on performance, at a multiple of approximately 7x EBITDA.

The acquisition aims to strengthen K+S's stable salt business in Europe and offers growth potential in Central Eastern Europe.

The deal includes two sites in Janikowo, Poland, and Stassfurt, Germany, focusing on salt specialties for water softening and the food industry.

The closing is expected in Q1/2027, subject to approval by competition authorities, with financing options being evaluated by K+S.

The acquisition provides additional growth opportunities and synergies, expanding K+S's presence in the European salt market.

The next important date, "Telefonkonferenz" — "conference call" (also: "teleconference")., at K+S is on 12.08.2026.

The price of K+S at the time of the news was 14,650EUR and was down -0,78 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,710EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,41 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 33.083,11PKT (+0,16 %).



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