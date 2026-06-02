🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsK+S AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu K+S
    109 Aufrufe 109 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    K+S Acquires Qemetica Salt Business in Europe for EUR 50M EBITDA

    K+S is set to expand its European salt footprint with the planned acquisition of Qemetica’s Polish and German salt operations, targeting growth and new synergies.

    K+S Acquires Qemetica Salt Business in Europe for EUR 50M EBITDA
    Foto: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
    • K+S acquires Qemetica's salt business in Poland and Germany, with 2025 EBITDA just under EUR 50 million.
    • Purchase price is between EUR 350 million and EUR 380 million, depending on performance, at a multiple of approximately 7x EBITDA.
    • The acquisition aims to strengthen K+S's stable salt business in Europe and offers growth potential in Central Eastern Europe.
    • The deal includes two sites in Janikowo, Poland, and Stassfurt, Germany, focusing on salt specialties for water softening and the food industry.
    • The closing is expected in Q1/2027, subject to approval by competition authorities, with financing options being evaluated by K+S.
    • The acquisition provides additional growth opportunities and synergies, expanding K+S's presence in the European salt market.

    The next important date, "Telefonkonferenz" — "conference call" (also: "teleconference")., at K+S is on 12.08.2026.

    The price of K+S at the time of the news was 14,650EUR and was down -0,78 % compared with the previous day.
    11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,710EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,41 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 33.083,11PKT (+0,16 %).


    K+S

    -0,41 %
    +1,51 %
    -6,35 %
    +2,43 %
    -7,81 %
    -2,06 %
    +29,44 %
    -31,54 %
    +781,82 %
    ISIN:DE000KSAG888WKN:KSAG88
    K+S direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Exklusiv für wallstreetONLINE User Eröffnen Sie bis zum 30.06.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten Sie einen Anteil Ihrer Lieblingsaktie in unserer Auswahl im Wert von 50 Euro.




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    K+S Acquires Qemetica Salt Business in Europe for EUR 50M EBITDA K+S is set to expand its European salt footprint with the planned acquisition of Qemetica’s Polish and German salt operations, targeting growth and new synergies.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     