DAX, Sivers Semiconductors & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Sivers Semiconductors
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Marvell Technology
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Vault Strategic Mining
|💬
|📰
|UraniumX Discovery
|💬
|📰
|Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
|💬
|📰
|Eutelsat Communications
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|261
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Viromed Medical
|57
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|53
|💬
|📰
|TeamViewer
|40
|💬
|📰
|BioNTech
|38
|💬
|📰
|Bayer
|37
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Sivers Semiconductors
|+51,54 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Victoria's Secret & Company
|+47,00 %
|📰
|🥉
|Datalogic
|+32,73 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|ODDITY Tech Ltd. Registered (A)
|-30,77 %
|📰
|🟥
|Virgin Galactic Holdings
|-31,17 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Abivax ADR
|-39,73 %
|📰
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Sivers Semiconductors
Wochenperformance: +21,04 %
Wochenperformance: +21,04 %
Platz 1
Marvell Technology
Wochenperformance: +37,97 %
Wochenperformance: +37,97 %
Platz 2
Vault Strategic Mining
Wochenperformance: -25,40 %
Wochenperformance: -25,40 %
Platz 3
UraniumX Discovery
Wochenperformance: +11,56 %
Wochenperformance: +11,56 %
Platz 4
Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
Wochenperformance: -15,41 %
Wochenperformance: -15,41 %
Platz 5
Eutelsat Communications
Wochenperformance: -13,00 %
Wochenperformance: -13,00 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,70 %
Wochenperformance: -0,70 %
Platz 7
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: +15,08 %
Wochenperformance: +15,08 %
Platz 8
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -10,56 %
Wochenperformance: -10,56 %
Platz 9
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: +16,49 %
Wochenperformance: +16,49 %
Platz 10
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -4,58 %
Wochenperformance: -4,58 %
Platz 11
Bayer
Wochenperformance: -14,23 %
Wochenperformance: -14,23 %
Platz 12
Sivers Semiconductors
Wochenperformance: +21,04 %
Wochenperformance: +21,04 %
Platz 13
Victoria's Secret & Company
Wochenperformance: +52,49 %
Wochenperformance: +52,49 %
Platz 14
Datalogic
Wochenperformance: +34,29 %
Wochenperformance: +34,29 %
Platz 15
ODDITY Tech Ltd. Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -21,23 %
Wochenperformance: -21,23 %
Platz 16
Virgin Galactic Holdings
Wochenperformance: +108,22 %
Wochenperformance: +108,22 %
Platz 17
Abivax ADR
Wochenperformance: -41,81 %
Wochenperformance: -41,81 %
Platz 18
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