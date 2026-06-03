voestalpine Surges Earnings Despite Market Volatility in 2025/26

Voestalpine increased earnings despite a volatile environment in 2025/26, supported by a robust strategy and active reorganization

EBITDA rose to EUR 1.5 billion, and profit before tax increased by 116.9% to EUR 587 million, with profit after tax up by 137.6% to EUR 424 million

Revenue slightly decreased to EUR 15.1 billion, while free cash flow remained strong at EUR 537 million, and net financial debt was reduced by 23.4% to EUR 1.3 billion

Record orders were secured in aerospace, warehouse technology, and railway systems, including EUR 500 million in railway projects and EUR 1 billion in aerospace orders, mainly from Airbus

The company is progressing with its greentec steel project, with electric arc furnaces planned to start in 2027, aiming to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 30% by 2029

For 2026/27, voestalpine expects EBITDA between EUR 1.60 and EUR 1.85 billion, despite ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at voestalpine is on 03.06.2026.

The price of voestalpine at the time of the news was 45,93EUR and was down -0,11 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 45,99EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,13 % since publication.





