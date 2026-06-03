voestalpine Surges Earnings Despite Market Volatility in 2025/26
Defying global headwinds, voestalpine lifted profits, cut debt, and secured record orders, while pushing ahead with its greentec steel transformation.
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- Voestalpine increased earnings despite a volatile environment in 2025/26, supported by a robust strategy and active reorganization
- EBITDA rose to EUR 1.5 billion, and profit before tax increased by 116.9% to EUR 587 million, with profit after tax up by 137.6% to EUR 424 million
- Revenue slightly decreased to EUR 15.1 billion, while free cash flow remained strong at EUR 537 million, and net financial debt was reduced by 23.4% to EUR 1.3 billion
- Record orders were secured in aerospace, warehouse technology, and railway systems, including EUR 500 million in railway projects and EUR 1 billion in aerospace orders, mainly from Airbus
- The company is progressing with its greentec steel project, with electric arc furnaces planned to start in 2027, aiming to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 30% by 2029
- For 2026/27, voestalpine expects EBITDA between EUR 1.60 and EUR 1.85 billion, despite ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at voestalpine is on 03.06.2026.
The price of voestalpine at the time of the news was 45,93EUR and was down -0,11 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 45,99EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,13 % since publication.
+0,74 %
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+452,39 %
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