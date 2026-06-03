🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsvoestalpine AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu voestalpine
    153 Aufrufe 153 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    voestalpine Surges Earnings Despite Market Volatility in 2025/26

    Defying global headwinds, voestalpine lifted profits, cut debt, and secured record orders, while pushing ahead with its greentec steel transformation.

    voestalpine Surges Earnings Despite Market Volatility in 2025/26
    Foto: jetcityimage - stock.adobe.com
    • Voestalpine increased earnings despite a volatile environment in 2025/26, supported by a robust strategy and active reorganization
    • EBITDA rose to EUR 1.5 billion, and profit before tax increased by 116.9% to EUR 587 million, with profit after tax up by 137.6% to EUR 424 million
    • Revenue slightly decreased to EUR 15.1 billion, while free cash flow remained strong at EUR 537 million, and net financial debt was reduced by 23.4% to EUR 1.3 billion
    • Record orders were secured in aerospace, warehouse technology, and railway systems, including EUR 500 million in railway projects and EUR 1 billion in aerospace orders, mainly from Airbus
    • The company is progressing with its greentec steel project, with electric arc furnaces planned to start in 2027, aiming to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 30% by 2029
    • For 2026/27, voestalpine expects EBITDA between EUR 1.60 and EUR 1.85 billion, despite ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at voestalpine is on 03.06.2026.

    The price of voestalpine at the time of the news was 45,93EUR and was down -0,11 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 45,99EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,13 % since publication.


    voestalpine

    +0,74 %
    -3,13 %
    +4,38 %
    +0,57 %
    +100,97 %
    +51,69 %
    +22,08 %
    +45,73 %
    +452,39 %
    ISIN:AT0000937503WKN:897200
    voestalpine direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    voestalpine Surges Earnings Despite Market Volatility in 2025/26 Defying global headwinds, voestalpine lifted profits, cut debt, and secured record orders, while pushing ahead with its greentec steel transformation.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     