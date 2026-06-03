M1 Kliniken Boosts Beauty EBIT 37.6% to EUR 9.2M After Strategic Shift
M1 Kliniken AG sharpens its focus on high-margin beauty treatments, boosting EBIT while exiting low-return trading to pave the way for ambitious 2029 growth targets.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- M1 Kliniken AG increased its core “Beauty” business EBIT by 37.6% to EUR 9.2 million in Q1 2026
- The company completed its strategic refocusing by selling HAEMATO Pharm GmbH, aligning its portfolio with high-margin aesthetic medicine
- Revenue in the Beauty segment grew by 5.7% to EUR 27.1 million, with an EBIT margin of 33.9%, up from 26.0% in the previous year
- Group revenue decreased significantly to EUR 46.8 million due to the sale of HAEMATO Pharm GmbH, with a corresponding EBIT of EUR 5.0 million
- The trading segment experienced a decline, with revenue dropping to EUR 19.7 million and an EBIT loss of EUR -4.2 million, reflecting the exit from the trading business
- The company aims for EUR 200-300 million in revenue for the Beauty segment by 2029, with a sustainable EBIT margin of at least 20%, and plans to expand clinics in Germany and abroad
The price of M1 Kliniken at the time of the news was 19,280EUR and was up +0,05 % compared with the previous day.
5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,060EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,14 % since publication.
-1,04 %
+1,49 %
+9,30 %
+12,53 %
+31,31 %
+131,07 %
+67,75 %
+281,28 %
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