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    TCL TECH Unveils 2025 ESG Report: Leading Global Sustainability with Tech

    TCL TECH’s 2025 ESG Report marks its 17th year of progress, revealing a unified strategy that fuses advanced technology with responsible governance to accelerate global sustainability.

    TCL TECH Unveils 2025 ESG Report: Leading Global Sustainability with Tech
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • TCL TECH published its 2025 ESG Report (17th consecutive year), unveiling a unified ESG strategy to drive global sustainability transformation using advanced technology.
    • The report applies a four‑pillar framework (governance, strategy, risk management, metrics & targets) and the company launched a Global Code of Conduct to strengthen ethical global operations.
    • Green manufacturing and carbon goals: updated 2030 framework for absolute emissions and intensity control; 13 sites certified as "Green Factories" and multiple product/facility certifications (23 ISO 50001, 34 ISO 14001, 33 ISO 14067, 17 ECS).
    • Resource and energy outcomes: >3.77 million MWh renewable energy consumed in 2025, 97.29% water recycling rate at production sites, and TCL CSOT reached 145 MW cumulative PV capacity (~155 million kWh/year).
    • Social and supply‑chain commitments: included in Forbes World's Best Employers for the third year, female mid/senior management rose to 21.7%, supplier ESG due diligence response rate was 100%, and TCL CSOT joined the Responsible Minerals Initiative.
    • Innovation and governance: adopted "AI for Real" as core R&D strategy, achieved 3,075 new patents/IP grants and 109 research projects, delivered breakthroughs (quasi‑natural light spectrum display, TCL Solar T5 Pro) while emphasizing compliance, data security and internal controls.



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    TCL TECH Unveils 2025 ESG Report: Leading Global Sustainability with Tech TCL TECH’s 2025 ESG Report marks its 17th year of progress, revealing a unified strategy that fuses advanced technology with responsible governance to accelerate global sustainability.
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