DAX, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Sebastian Gollnow - dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Deep Sea Minerals
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Intel
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Vault Strategic Mining
|💬
|📰
|TeamViewer
|💬
|📰
|Quantum X Labs
|💬
|📰
|Sivers Semiconductors
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|183
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|TeamViewer
|59
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|52
|💬
|📰
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|51
|💬
|📰
|BioNTech
|40
|💬
|📰
|Bitcoin
|38
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Navitas Semiconductor Corporation
|+20,54 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|MUSASHI SEIMITSU INDUSTRY
|+15,04 %
|📰
|🥉
|Abivax ADR
|+13,60 %
|📰
|🟥
|Swarmer
|-13,81 %
|📰
|🟥
|Cognyte Software
|-20,50 %
|📰
|🟥
|NRX Pharmaceuticals
|-21,54 %
|💬
|📰
Bonus Aktion Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt Alle Neukunden, die bis zum 30.06.2026 ein Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen, erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
Deep Sea Minerals
Wochenperformance: +47,22 %
Wochenperformance: +47,22 %
Platz 1
Intel
Wochenperformance: -10,70 %
Wochenperformance: -10,70 %
Platz 2
Vault Strategic Mining
Wochenperformance: -11,98 %
Wochenperformance: -11,98 %
Platz 3
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: +9,97 %
Wochenperformance: +9,97 %
Platz 4
Quantum X Labs
Wochenperformance:
Wochenperformance:
Platz 5
Sivers Semiconductors
Wochenperformance: +10,63 %
Wochenperformance: +10,63 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -1,94 %
Wochenperformance: -1,94 %
Platz 7
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: +9,97 %
Wochenperformance: +9,97 %
Platz 8
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +6,70 %
Wochenperformance: +6,70 %
Platz 9
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -14,84 %
Wochenperformance: -14,84 %
Platz 10
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -3,15 %
Wochenperformance: -3,15 %
Platz 11
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: -12,26 %
Wochenperformance: -12,26 %
Platz 12
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation
Wochenperformance: +3,60 %
Wochenperformance: +3,60 %
Platz 13
MUSASHI SEIMITSU INDUSTRY
Wochenperformance: +24,40 %
Wochenperformance: +24,40 %
Platz 14
Abivax ADR
Wochenperformance: -40,45 %
Wochenperformance: -40,45 %
Platz 15
Swarmer
Wochenperformance: +73,33 %
Wochenperformance: +73,33 %
Platz 16
Cognyte Software
Wochenperformance: -19,77 %
Wochenperformance: -19,77 %
Platz 17
NRX Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -20,47 %
Wochenperformance: -20,47 %
Platz 18
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