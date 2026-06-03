Diginex Provides Latest Update on Resulticks Acquisition
Diginex is set to transform ESG insights into real-time customer impact with its planned Resulticks acquisition, targeting stronger growth and a powerful combined data platform.
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- Diginex is planning to acquire Resulticks to expand from sustainability data and reporting into real-time decision-making and customer engagement capabilities.
- The acquisition is expected to contribute approximately $150 million in annual revenue and $46–50 million in EBITDA, subject to completion.
- The long stop date for the acquisition has been extended from May 29, 2026, to June 12, 2026, to allow more time to satisfy remaining closing conditions.
- The integration aims to create an advanced platform combining Diginex’s ESG data with Resulticks’ real-time decisioning, helping organizations turn sustainability insights into commercial outcomes.
- Diginex’s CEO and founder, Miles Pelham, has invested $25.4 million since IPO, demonstrating strong confidence in the company's strategy and future growth.
- Diginex is a London-based RegTech company providing ESG, sustainability, and compliance solutions using blockchain, AI, and data analysis to enhance transparency and reporting.
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