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    Diginex Provides Latest Update on Resulticks Acquisition

    Diginex is set to transform ESG insights into real-time customer impact with its planned Resulticks acquisition, targeting stronger growth and a powerful combined data platform.

    Diginex Provides Latest Update on Resulticks Acquisition
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Diginex is planning to acquire Resulticks to expand from sustainability data and reporting into real-time decision-making and customer engagement capabilities.
    • The acquisition is expected to contribute approximately $150 million in annual revenue and $46–50 million in EBITDA, subject to completion.
    • The long stop date for the acquisition has been extended from May 29, 2026, to June 12, 2026, to allow more time to satisfy remaining closing conditions.
    • The integration aims to create an advanced platform combining Diginex’s ESG data with Resulticks’ real-time decisioning, helping organizations turn sustainability insights into commercial outcomes.
    • Diginex’s CEO and founder, Miles Pelham, has invested $25.4 million since IPO, demonstrating strong confidence in the company's strategy and future growth.
    • Diginex is a London-based RegTech company providing ESG, sustainability, and compliance solutions using blockchain, AI, and data analysis to enhance transparency and reporting.



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    Diginex Provides Latest Update on Resulticks Acquisition Diginex is set to transform ESG insights into real-time customer impact with its planned Resulticks acquisition, targeting stronger growth and a powerful combined data platform.
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