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    SUSS MicroTec AGM: Overwhelming Support for All Agenda Items & Board Confirmations

    SUSS MicroTec’s latest AGM set the course for ambitious growth, renewed leadership mandates, and fresh financing tools to outpace the semiconductor market.

    SUSS MicroTec AGM: Overwhelming Support for All Agenda Items & Board Confirmations
    Foto: Business_Wire - picture-alliance/ dpa | Photo
    • The Annual General Meeting of SUSS MicroTec SE approved all agenda items with a large majority and confirmed the mandates of four Supervisory Board members.
    • The mandates of Dr. David Dean, Dr. Bernd Schulte, and Prof. Dr. Mirja Steinkamp were extended until the fiscal year 2029, while Dr. Myriam Jahn's mandate will end after fiscal year 2028.
    • The AGM authorized the issuance of convertible bonds and/or bonds with warrants up to €300 million, creating the corresponding Conditional Capital 2026.
    • SUSS MicroTec aims to grow faster than the semiconductor market, targeting a sales increase with an assumed annual growth rate of 7%, and plans to achieve an EBIT margin of 20-22%.
    • The AGM approved a new remuneration system for Management Board members ("Remuneration System 2026") and an amendment to the Articles of Association for electronic shares issuance.
    • Dr. David Dean was confirmed as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and Dr. Bernd Schulte was elected Deputy Chairman during the subsequent Supervisory Board meeting.

    The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at SUESS MicroTec is on 03.06.2026.

    The price of SUESS MicroTec at the time of the news was 98,33EUR and was up +5,44 % compared with the previous day.
    7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 98,70EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,38 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.769,09PKT (-1,45 %).


    SUESS MicroTec

    +5,69 %
    +7,53 %
    +32,07 %
    +87,35 %
    +161,42 %
    +311,86 %
    +338,78 %
    +1.214,62 %
    +302,44 %
    ISIN:DE000A1K0235WKN:A1K023
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    SUSS MicroTec AGM: Overwhelming Support for All Agenda Items & Board Confirmations SUSS MicroTec’s latest AGM set the course for ambitious growth, renewed leadership mandates, and fresh financing tools to outpace the semiconductor market.
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