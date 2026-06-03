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    Commerzbank Urges Scrutiny of UniCredit's Tender Offer Claims

    Commerzbank challenges UniCredit’s reported stake, arguing the figures blur real share ownership, derivative exposure and tendered stock, and may overstate UniCredit’s true influence.

    Commerzbank Urges Scrutiny of UniCredit's Tender Offer Claims
    Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst - dpa
    • Commerzbank says UniCredit’s filings are misleading because they aggregate directly held shares, tendered shares and derivatives—categories that are not equivalent and may be double-counted, so they should not be interpreted as equivalent ownership, voting rights or control.
    • UniCredit’s own disclosures show only ~27% of Commerzbank shares are directly held; the remaining reported positions mainly reflect tendered shares and derivative instruments, not physical share ownership.
    • The reported 7.58% of tendered shares appears largely attributable to banks and UniCredit’s derivative counterparties (e.g., Nomura ~2.06%); retail tendering is only ~0.05% and no single institutional investor has been identified, so this cannot be taken as independent shareholder support.
    • Custodian-bank data indicate counterparties to UniCredit’s derivatives hold only a limited amount of hedging shares, meaning many additional shares would need to be purchased in the market to realise the ownership levels implied by public commentary.
    • The implied offer price is below Commerzbank’s current share price, providing no clear economic rationale for shareholders to tender; the scale and timing of the tender activity (mid-offer) are unusual and the economic incentives are unclear.
    • Commerzbank has asked the German regulator BaFin to review the matter, provided its analysis, and urges investors and market participants to refrain from drawing definitive conclusions until the facts are fully assessed; it also encourages institutional investors to review custodian share-lending practices.

    The next important date, The text is already in English: "Goldman Sachs, Global Banking & Markets - Zurich Event." Optional natural variants: - "Goldman Sachs — Global Banking & Markets: Zurich Event" - "Goldman Sachs, Global Banking & Markets (Zurich Event)", at Commerzbank is on 04.06.2026.

    The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 36,43EUR and was down -2,18 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 36,42EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,03 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 24.788,50PKT (-1,32 %).


    Commerzbank

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    ISIN:DE000CBK1001WKN:CBK100
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    Commerzbank Urges Scrutiny of UniCredit's Tender Offer Claims Commerzbank challenges UniCredit’s reported stake, arguing the figures blur real share ownership, derivative exposure and tendered stock, and may overstate UniCredit’s true influence.
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