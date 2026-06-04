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    tZERO Launches Sovereign Digital Bond Collateral in Regulated Custody

    tZERO opens a new chapter in regulated digital finance, enabling institutions to custody USDM1—an on‑chain, fully collateralized sovereign bond engineered for modern markets.

    tZERO Launches Sovereign Digital Bond Collateral in Regulated Custody
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • tZERO now permits institutions to hold USDM1 through tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC — an SEC‑registered broker‑dealer custodian — providing regulated custody for the on‑chain sovereign bond.
    • USDM1 is a USD‑denominated sovereign debt issued natively on‑chain by the Republic of the Marshall Islands, structured like a fully collateralized Brady bond under New York law with an explicit waiver of sovereign immunity.
    • Each USDM1 unit is secured 1:1 by pledged short‑duration U.S. Treasury instruments held in bankruptcy‑remote custody, with an independent U.S. trust company maintaining a perfected, first‑priority security interest.
    • USDM1 is engineered for institutional workflows: it pays a coupon, can be treated as a financial instrument or cash equivalent, supports ISDA netting compatibility, and offers sovereign look‑through to Level 1 HQLA under Basel standards.
    • The instrument is supported across multiple blockchains (Stellar, Canton, Solana), enabling 24/7 on‑chain settlement and integration into custody, margin, financing, and collateral processes.
    • tZERO intends broader integration (clearing, derivatives framework, ATS liquidity, API connectivity and DeFi use cases); USDM1 is being offered and sold solely outside the U.S. in reliance on Regulation S.



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    tZERO Launches Sovereign Digital Bond Collateral in Regulated Custody tZERO opens a new chapter in regulated digital finance, enabling institutions to custody USDM1—an on‑chain, fully collateralized sovereign bond engineered for modern markets.
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