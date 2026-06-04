DAX, Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Florian Wiegan - picture alliance / Eibner-Pressefoto
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|American Critical Minerals
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|UraniumX Discovery
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Outlook Therapeutics
|💬
|📰
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
|Sivers Semiconductors
|💬
|📰
|Broadcom
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|207
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|48
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Borussia Dortmund
|48
|💬
|📰
|Almonty Industries
|38
|💬
|📰
|Bitcoin
|28
|💬
|📰
|SAP
|27
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding
|+14,09 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Quantum
|+12,56 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Redwire
|+11,34 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Netskope Registered (A)
|-18,54 %
|📰
|🟥
|CIENA
|-19,96 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|PVH
|-24,63 %
|💬
|📰
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American Critical Minerals
Wochenperformance: +3,02 %
Wochenperformance: +3,02 %
Platz 1
UraniumX Discovery
Wochenperformance: -18,48 %
Wochenperformance: -18,48 %
Platz 2
Outlook Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +35,04 %
Wochenperformance: +35,04 %
Platz 3
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: -3,56 %
Wochenperformance: -3,56 %
Platz 4
Sivers Semiconductors
Wochenperformance: +15,50 %
Wochenperformance: +15,50 %
Platz 5
Broadcom
Wochenperformance: -4,17 %
Wochenperformance: -4,17 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -1,11 %
Wochenperformance: -1,11 %
Platz 7
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -14,56 %
Wochenperformance: -14,56 %
Platz 8
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -1,60 %
Wochenperformance: -1,60 %
Platz 9
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -0,38 %
Wochenperformance: -0,38 %
Platz 10
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: -17,51 %
Wochenperformance: -17,51 %
Platz 11
SAP
Wochenperformance: +4,23 %
Wochenperformance: +4,23 %
Platz 12
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding
Wochenperformance: +13,08 %
Wochenperformance: +13,08 %
Platz 13
Quantum
Wochenperformance: +112,88 %
Wochenperformance: +112,88 %
Platz 14
Redwire
Wochenperformance: -21,71 %
Wochenperformance: -21,71 %
Platz 15
Netskope Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -16,15 %
Wochenperformance: -16,15 %
Platz 16
CIENA
Wochenperformance: -13,72 %
Wochenperformance: -13,72 %
Platz 17
PVH
Wochenperformance: -27,16 %
Wochenperformance: -27,16 %
Platz 18
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