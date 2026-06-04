Viscom SE Boosts 2026 Orders Forecast After Major Contract

Viscom SE has increased its forecast for incoming orders in the 2026 financial year due to a major contract in inline CT inspection for battery cell applications.

The new order forecast is now €90 to €100 million, up from the previous €80 to €90 million.

The revenue recognition for this order will occur in the 2027 financial year.

The company's target revenue for 2026 remains unchanged at €80 to €90 million, with an EBIT margin of 2% to 5%.

Expected EBIT for 2026 is still projected to be between €1.6 million and €4.5 million.

The announcement was made on June 4, 2026, and is based on inside information according to EU regulations.

The next important date, "Annual General Meeting 2026" (Alternative: "Ordinary General Meeting 2026"; commonly abbreviated "AGM 2026."), at Viscom is on 05.06.2026.

The price of Viscom at the time of the news was 5,7000EUR and was up +0,71 % compared with the previous day.

1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,9800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,91 % since publication.





