Almonty Industries, Argan & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Bubble60 - wikimedia
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Antimony Resources
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Outlook Therapeutics
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|European Lithium
|💬
|📰
|DroneShield
|💬
|📰
|Almonty Industries
|💬
|📰
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|114
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|50
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Rheinmetall
|38
|💬
|📰
|Ballard Power Systems
|23
|💬
|📰
|ITM Power
|23
|💬
|📰
|SAP
|21
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Argan
|+12,78 %
|📰
|🥈
|Fabasoft
|+7,76 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|BTQ Technologies
|+6,85 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Almonty Industries
|-7,44 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|SK hynix
|-9,54 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Lululemon Athletica
|-11,52 %
|💬
|📰
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Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: +11,89 %
Wochenperformance: +11,89 %
Platz 1
Outlook Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +16,89 %
Wochenperformance: +16,89 %
Platz 2
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: -7,12 %
Wochenperformance: -7,12 %
Platz 3
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -14,54 %
Wochenperformance: -14,54 %
Platz 4
Platz 5
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: -10,53 %
Wochenperformance: -10,53 %
Platz 6
Platz 7
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -10,86 %
Wochenperformance: -10,86 %
Platz 8
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -8,15 %
Wochenperformance: -8,15 %
Platz 9
Ballard Power Systems
Wochenperformance: +0,86 %
Wochenperformance: +0,86 %
Platz 10
ITM Power
Wochenperformance: -22,59 %
Wochenperformance: -22,59 %
Platz 11
SAP
Wochenperformance: +5,71 %
Wochenperformance: +5,71 %
Platz 12
Argan
Wochenperformance: +16,61 %
Wochenperformance: +16,61 %
Platz 13
Fabasoft
Wochenperformance: +0,42 %
Wochenperformance: +0,42 %
Platz 14
BTQ Technologies
Wochenperformance: +7,24 %
Wochenperformance: +7,24 %
Platz 15
Platz 16
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: -10,53 %
Wochenperformance: -10,53 %
Platz 17
Lululemon Athletica
Wochenperformance: -15,75 %
Wochenperformance: -15,75 %
Platz 18
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