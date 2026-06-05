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    Mutares Gets Irrevocable Offer to Sell Walor Precision Turning

    Mutares plans to sell Walor Precision Turning to Reed Capital, marking a strategic carve-out in automotive safety components across Europe and Mexico.

    Mutares Gets Irrevocable Offer to Sell Walor Precision Turning
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Mutares has received an irrevocable offer from Reed Capital to acquire Walor Precision Turning; closing is expected in summer 2026, subject to employee representative opinion and customary closing conditions.
    • The transaction is a carve-out of Walor Group’s precision turning and passive safety activities.
    • Walor Precision Turning operates three production sites: Legé (France), Sfântu Gheorghe (Romania) and Irapuato (Mexico).
    • The business expects approx. EUR 55 million in revenues for 2025 and employed around 420 people across the three sites.
    • Core products are high-precision turned metal components for automotive passive safety (notably seatbelt pretensioners and airbag inflators), with diversification into semi-active suspensions and data‑center solutions.
    • Mutares says it improved operational performance and is selling to reduce its automotive portfolio weighting; Reed Capital views the acquisition as a strategic fit to further develop the business.

    The next important date, "Annual General Meeting 2026" (Alternative: "Ordinary General Meeting 2026"; commonly abbreviated "AGM 2026."), at mutares is on 03.07.2026.

    The price of mutares at the time of the news was 28,50EUR and was down -0,96 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.597,25PKT (-0,87 %).


    mutares

    -0,87 %
    +1,94 %
    +12,04 %
    -1,55 %
    -10,65 %
    +22,11 %
    +34,52 %
    +107,97 %
    +219.900,00 %
    ISIN:DE000A2NB650WKN:A2NB65
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    Mutares Gets Irrevocable Offer to Sell Walor Precision Turning Mutares plans to sell Walor Precision Turning to Reed Capital, marking a strategic carve-out in automotive safety components across Europe and Mexico.
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