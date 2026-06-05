Mutares Gets Irrevocable Offer to Sell Walor Precision Turning

Mutares has received an irrevocable offer from Reed Capital to acquire Walor Precision Turning; closing is expected in summer 2026, subject to employee representative opinion and customary closing conditions.

The transaction is a carve-out of Walor Group’s precision turning and passive safety activities.

Walor Precision Turning operates three production sites: Legé (France), Sfântu Gheorghe (Romania) and Irapuato (Mexico).

The business expects approx. EUR 55 million in revenues for 2025 and employed around 420 people across the three sites.

Core products are high-precision turned metal components for automotive passive safety (notably seatbelt pretensioners and airbag inflators), with diversification into semi-active suspensions and data‑center solutions.

Mutares says it improved operational performance and is selling to reduce its automotive portfolio weighting; Reed Capital views the acquisition as a strategic fit to further develop the business.

The next important date, "Annual General Meeting 2026" (Alternative: "Ordinary General Meeting 2026"; commonly abbreviated "AGM 2026."), at mutares is on 03.07.2026.

The price of mutares at the time of the news was 28,50EUR and was down -0,96 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.597,25PKT (-0,87 %).





