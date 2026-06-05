BOOSTER PC 11.698% Bonds: Company Reaches Standstill Deal with Bondholders
Booster Precision Components enters a standstill pact with key bondholders, opening the door to talks on restructuring its senior secured bond due 2026.
Foto: mirkomedia - 48191602
- Booster Precision Components Holding GmbH has entered into a standstill agreement with an ad hoc group of bondholders representing over 50% of the bond's nominal amount.
- The agreement lasts until June 30, 2026, with the possibility of extension, and concerns the restructuring of the company's senior secured bond due November 28, 2026.
- Bondholders in the ad hoc group have agreed not to accelerate the bond or enforce security interests due to missed interest payments on May 28, 2026.
- The company will keep the market informed about ongoing negotiations and developments related to the bond restructuring.
- The announcement emphasizes that the information is not a financial recommendation and that securities are not registered for sale in the US, Canada, Australia, or Japan.
- The issuer is responsible for the content, and the announcement includes forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties.
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