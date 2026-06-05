LR HEALTH & BEAUTY SE Completes Successful Share & Bond Issue
LR Health & Beauty SE advances its financing strategy, securing investor approval for key bond amendments and launching new issues to strengthen its capital structure.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- LR Health & Beauty SE successfully concluded the written procedure initiated on 19 May 2026 for amendments and waivers to its 2024/2028 bonds (ISIN NO0013149658); votes met quorum and a requisite majority approved the measures.
- Effectiveness of the written procedure is conditional and expected to be satisfied on or before 11 June 2026, including completion of a share issue, transfer of shares and a €4.0m shareholder loan to the Parent, and execution of amended bond terms and junior bond terms.
- The Share Issue in Abydos S.à r.l. (total €11,764,705.88; cash proceeds €10,000,000) has been fully subscribed and is expected to be executed on 10 June 2026.
- The New Bond Issue (EUR 30,000,000 nominal; total subscription price €10,000,000) has been fully subscribed and is expected to be issued on 17 June 2026 under amended and restated terms.
- The New Bonds are intended for admission to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm’s corporate bond list and the Frankfurt Open Market shortly after issuance; the EUR 27,500,000 Junior Bonds are expected to be issued on 15 June 2026 with planned listings on Frankfurt (within 60 calendar days, target 30) and Nasdaq Stockholm (within 12 months).
- The Company will redeem in full its Super Senior Bridge Bonds (ISIN NO0013739029, issued 26 March 2026) on 22 June 2026, conditional on completion of the Share Issue and the New Bond Issue.
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