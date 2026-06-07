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    Readcrest Capital AG: Management Board Projects 2026 Adjusted EBITDA Growth

    Readcrest Capital AG outlines a reshaped business model and a focused growth path, projecting solid earnings from healthcare services and value-driven real estate in Germany.

    Readcrest Capital AG: Management Board Projects 2026 Adjusted EBITDA Growth
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Readcrest Capital AG forecasts an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 8-9 million for 2026, mainly from Grosvenor Health and Social Care minus German project contributions.
    • The sale of the UK care home business has led to a revised group structure, with Grosvenor remaining as a key revenue and cash flow contributor.
    • The company is expanding into value-oriented real estate investments, focusing on residential projects in high-growth regions of Germany.
    • Adjusted EBITDA is an unaudited metric, calculated as operating profit plus depreciation and amortization, adjusted for non-recurring items and excluding sold care homes.
    • The forecast reflects the company's strategic shift and growth focus following asset sales and new investments.
    • The announcement was made on June 7, 2026, and is classified as inside information under EU regulations.






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    Readcrest Capital AG: Management Board Projects 2026 Adjusted EBITDA Growth Readcrest Capital AG outlines a reshaped business model and a focused growth path, projecting solid earnings from healthcare services and value-driven real estate in Germany.
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