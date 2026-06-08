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    Rumble Unveils Final Results of Northern Data Exchange Offer

    Rumble’s bold move to secure control of Northern Data sets the stage for a powerful new global contender in AI computing, cloud infrastructure, and digital video.

    Rumble Unveils Final Results of Northern Data Exchange Offer
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Rumble secured approximately 85.2% of Northern Data’s outstanding shares (8,174,379 shares were tendered, representing 46.2% of shares not subject to transaction support agreements (TSAs)).
    • The additional acceptance period expired on June 1, 2026, and the exchange offer is no longer open for acceptance.
    • All regulatory approvals have been received; closing of the exchange offer is expected in mid‑June 2026, subject to satisfaction or waiver of remaining conditions.
    • Northern Data is expected to be removed from trading on the Munich stock exchange (m:access) immediately after closing; no separate delisting offer will be required.
    • Strategic rationale: the combined company is intended to form an integrated, independent AI-computation, cloud infrastructure and digital video platform with scale, technology and balance-sheet strength to compete globally.
    • Company profiles: Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform and cloud services provider; Northern Data is a full-stack AI/HPC provider with large GPU-based clusters (Taiga Cloud) and Ardent Data Centers (~250 MW deployed or coming online by 2027).



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    Rumble Unveils Final Results of Northern Data Exchange Offer Rumble’s bold move to secure control of Northern Data sets the stage for a powerful new global contender in AI computing, cloud infrastructure, and digital video.
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