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    Kardex Adjusts 2026 EBIT Forecast

    Kardex cuts its 2026 profit outlook but doubles down on long‑term growth, investing heavily today to capture rising automation demand and restore margins.

    Kardex Adjusts 2026 EBIT Forecast
    Foto: peopleimages - stock.adobe.com
    • Kardex issues a profit-warning-style update: H1 2026 EBIT is expected to be roughly 60% of last year’s period, meaning the company will not meet its prior full-year EBIT margin target despite expecting a stronger H2.
    • New full-year 2026 guidance: order and revenue growth of 15–20% with an expected EBIT margin of 8–10%.
    • Strategic growth initiative launched in late 2024: significant investments in sales headcount, marketing, IT and R&D aimed at reaching EUR 1.5 billion revenue by 2029–2031 (10–14% annual growth) and an EBIT margin of 10–14%.
    • Segment performance: Standardized Systems is growing as planned, while the higher‑margin Automated Products segment underperformed since H2 2025 (bookings and net revenues below expectations), although Automated Products bookings have been steadily increasing since March 2026.
    • Cause of margin shortfall: the elevated cost base needed to fund the growth trajectory combined with temporarily lower Automated Products volumes; management still expects a materially stronger and more profitable H2 2026.
    • Management remains confident in achieving mid‑term financial targets (2029–2031), citing industry tailwinds (reshoring, labor shortages, automation) and planned sales synergies to drive substantial profitable growth.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Kardex Holding is on 30.07.2026.


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    ISIN:CH0100837282WKN:A0RMWK
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