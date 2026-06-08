Readcrest Capital AG Announces 2026 EBITDA Guidance: Key Insights
Readcrest Capital is reshaping its future, shifting from UK care homes to German residential projects while targeting strong EBITDA growth through 2026.
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- Readcrest Capital AG forecasts an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 8.0 to 9.0 million for 2026, mainly from Grosvenor Health and Social Care minus German project contributions.
- The company has adjusted its presentation following the sale of its UK care home business, focusing on Grosvenor and real estate investments.
- Readcrest is expanding into value-oriented real estate, particularly residential projects in high-growth regions of Germany, to create future value.
- By the end of 2026, the company aims for an annualized EBITDA run-rate of EUR 11.0 to 12.0 million, supported by new construction projects in Dresden and Halle.
- Key operational milestones include starting construction in Dresden (Neustädter Bogen) and launching sales in Halle (Halle Riebecks Gärten).
- The CEO emphasizes the focus on sustainable value creation through residential development in Germany, especially after divesting the UK healthcare business.
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