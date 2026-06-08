DAX, Optical Cable & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Paul Zinken - dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Sivers Semiconductors
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|UraniumX Discovery
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
|Delta Gold Technologies
|📰
|AFC Energy
|💬
|📰
|Deep Sea Minerals
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|194
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|53
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Vonovia
|41
|💬
|📰
|Silber
|26
|💬
|📰
|Bitcoin
|20
|💬
|📰
|Lang & Schwarz
|15
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|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Optical Cable
|+45,79 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Cypherpunk Technologies
|+31,87 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Astroscale Holdings
|+14,85 %
|📰
|🟥
|Kardex Holding
|-11,97 %
|📰
|🟥
|Graham
|-14,89 %
|📰
|🟥
|Zealand Pharma
|-23,50 %
|💬
|📰
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Sivers Semiconductors
Wochenperformance: +8,35 %
Wochenperformance: +8,35 %
Platz 1
UraniumX Discovery
Wochenperformance: -10,00 %
Wochenperformance: -10,00 %
Platz 2
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: -21,11 %
Wochenperformance: -21,11 %
Platz 3
Delta Gold Technologies
Wochenperformance: +86,54 %
Wochenperformance: +86,54 %
Platz 4
AFC Energy
Wochenperformance: -20,65 %
Wochenperformance: -20,65 %
Platz 5
Deep Sea Minerals
Wochenperformance: +2,86 %
Wochenperformance: +2,86 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -3,12 %
Wochenperformance: -3,12 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -15,60 %
Wochenperformance: -15,60 %
Platz 8
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -8,93 %
Wochenperformance: -8,93 %
Platz 9
Silber
Wochenperformance: -12,10 %
Wochenperformance: -12,10 %
Platz 10
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: -13,98 %
Wochenperformance: -13,98 %
Platz 11
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: -2,75 %
Wochenperformance: -2,75 %
Platz 12
Optical Cable
Wochenperformance: +61,98 %
Wochenperformance: +61,98 %
Platz 13
Cypherpunk Technologies
Wochenperformance: -46,14 %
Wochenperformance: -46,14 %
Platz 14
Astroscale Holdings
Wochenperformance: -11,81 %
Wochenperformance: -11,81 %
Platz 15
Kardex Holding
Wochenperformance: -25,49 %
Wochenperformance: -25,49 %
Platz 16
Graham
Wochenperformance: -9,31 %
Wochenperformance: -9,31 %
Platz 17
Zealand Pharma
Wochenperformance: -26,66 %
Wochenperformance: -26,66 %
Platz 18
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