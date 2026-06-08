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    Sirma Group Acquires Romanian IT Firm DynamiXRM

    Sirma Group expands its footprint in the Microsoft Dynamics 365 arena as Roweb Development moves to acquire Romanian CRM specialist DynamiXRM SRL.

    Sirma Group Acquires Romanian IT Firm DynamiXRM
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • Sirma Group’s subsidiary Roweb Development SA signed a contract to acquire DynamiXRM SRL on 05.06.2026 (announcement published 08.06.2026).
    • DynamiXRM SRL: founded in 2015, headquartered in Bucharest with an office in Constanta, Romania, and 5 employees.
    • 2025 financials: revenue RON 1,727,030 (~€338k), 10% YoY revenue growth; EBITDA RON 451,470 (~€89k) and an EBITDA margin of 26.1%.
    • Core specialization: Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM services and the GoGet365 custom product suite; primary markets are Romania, Republic of Moldova, Belgium and the United Kingdom.
    • Strategic rationale: provides Sirma/Roweb with entry into the Microsoft Dynamics ecosystem, recurring CRM revenue, enterprise customer access and significant cross‑selling/up‑selling opportunities with Roweb’s .NET development capabilities.
    • Integration and leadership: new business unit to be led by Viorel Costea and Mirel Ionescu (Roweb) together with Cătălin Bizadea (DynamiXRM); operational integration and legal merger into Roweb Development SA expected to be completed within the current year.






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    Sirma Group Acquires Romanian IT Firm DynamiXRM Sirma Group expands its footprint in the Microsoft Dynamics 365 arena as Roweb Development moves to acquire Romanian CRM specialist DynamiXRM SRL.
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