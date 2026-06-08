Sirma Group Acquires Romanian IT Firm DynamiXRM
Sirma Group expands its footprint in the Microsoft Dynamics 365 arena as Roweb Development moves to acquire Romanian CRM specialist DynamiXRM SRL.
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- Sirma Group’s subsidiary Roweb Development SA signed a contract to acquire DynamiXRM SRL on 05.06.2026 (announcement published 08.06.2026).
- DynamiXRM SRL: founded in 2015, headquartered in Bucharest with an office in Constanta, Romania, and 5 employees.
- 2025 financials: revenue RON 1,727,030 (~€338k), 10% YoY revenue growth; EBITDA RON 451,470 (~€89k) and an EBITDA margin of 26.1%.
- Core specialization: Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM services and the GoGet365 custom product suite; primary markets are Romania, Republic of Moldova, Belgium and the United Kingdom.
- Strategic rationale: provides Sirma/Roweb with entry into the Microsoft Dynamics ecosystem, recurring CRM revenue, enterprise customer access and significant cross‑selling/up‑selling opportunities with Roweb’s .NET development capabilities.
- Integration and leadership: new business unit to be led by Viorel Costea and Mirel Ionescu (Roweb) together with Cătălin Bizadea (DynamiXRM); operational integration and legal merger into Roweb Development SA expected to be completed within the current year.
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