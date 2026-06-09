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    Lonza Names Hans Trees as Global Head of Communications

    Lonza has named seasoned communications leader Hans Trees as its new Global Head of Communications and Senior Vice President, effective 1 September 2026.

    Lonza Names Hans Trees as Global Head of Communications
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Hans Trees appointed Global Head of Communications, Senior Vice President and member of Lonza’s Extended Executive Committee, effective 1 September 2026; he will succeed David Carter, who led Communications since 2019.
    • Announcement published 9 June 2026 from Basel, Switzerland.
    • Trees most recently served as Global Head of External Engagement at Roche, after an 11‑year Roche career; earlier roles include management consulting at AON and investment banking at Rothschild.
    • He holds degrees from the University of Cambridge, the London School of Economics and the University of Durham.
    • CEO Wolfgang Wienand highlighted Trees’ communications expertise, strategic insight, financial acumen and pharma experience and expects him to help execute the “One Lonza” strategy and strengthen team alignment.
    • Lonza is a leading CDMO with ~20,000 employees across five continents; FY2025 sales were CHF 6.5 billion with CORE EBITDA of CHF 2.1 billion.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lonza Group is on 22.07.2026.


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    ISIN:CH0013841017WKN:928619
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    Lonza Names Hans Trees as Global Head of Communications Lonza has named seasoned communications leader Hans Trees as its new Global Head of Communications and Senior Vice President, effective 1 September 2026.
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