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    SoftwareOne Targets 2030 Growth as AI Transforms Cloud & Software

    SoftwareOne charts an ambitious path to 2030, harnessing AI, global scale and the Crayon integration to drive profitable growth and reshape the enterprise software landscape.

    SoftwareOne Targets 2030 Growth as AI Transforms Cloud & Software
    Foto: KEYSTONE | URS FLUEELER - picture alliance
    • SoftwareOne sets new 2030 financial targets including high-single-digit revenue CAGR, EBITDA margin above 28%, and free cash flow conversion above 60%
    • The company’s growth is driven by the successful integration of Crayon, creating a global platform of approximately 12,000 professionals across over 70 countries
    • AI transformation is unlocking unprecedented growth opportunities across enterprise software and cloud, acting as a structural accelerator for all business areas
    • SoftwareOne’s full technology lifecycle support includes IT cost management, software and cloud sourcing, cloud services, and data & AI solutions
    • The company aims for strong, profitable growth with a focus on AI efficiencies, operating leverage, and scalable business models
    • The Capital Markets Day event will be held on June 9, 2026, with a live webcast and upcoming financial reporting dates announced

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at SoftwareONE Holding is on 26.08.2026.


    SoftwareONE Holding

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    ISIN:CH0496451508WKN:A2PTSZ
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    SoftwareOne Targets 2030 Growth as AI Transforms Cloud & Software SoftwareOne charts an ambitious path to 2030, harnessing AI, global scale and the Crayon integration to drive profitable growth and reshape the enterprise software landscape.
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