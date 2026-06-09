SoftwareOne Targets 2030 Growth as AI Transforms Cloud & Software
SoftwareOne charts an ambitious path to 2030, harnessing AI, global scale and the Crayon integration to drive profitable growth and reshape the enterprise software landscape.
Foto: KEYSTONE | URS FLUEELER - picture alliance
- SoftwareOne sets new 2030 financial targets including high-single-digit revenue CAGR, EBITDA margin above 28%, and free cash flow conversion above 60%
- The company’s growth is driven by the successful integration of Crayon, creating a global platform of approximately 12,000 professionals across over 70 countries
- AI transformation is unlocking unprecedented growth opportunities across enterprise software and cloud, acting as a structural accelerator for all business areas
- SoftwareOne’s full technology lifecycle support includes IT cost management, software and cloud sourcing, cloud services, and data & AI solutions
- The company aims for strong, profitable growth with a focus on AI efficiencies, operating leverage, and scalable business models
- The Capital Markets Day event will be held on June 9, 2026, with a live webcast and upcoming financial reporting dates announced
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at SoftwareONE Holding is on 26.08.2026.
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