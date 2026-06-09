tonies Registered (A) Extends CEO Tobias Wann’s Contract Through 2029 to Drive Global Growth

The Supervisory Board extended CEO Tobias Wann’s contract until 2029, endorsing his strategic vision for the next growth phase.

Under Wann’s leadership, tonies increased revenue from EUR 361 million (FY 2023) to EUR 630 million (FY 2025), with the adjusted EBITDA margin more than doubling from 4.0% to 8.6%.

Key achievements include the launch of Toniebox 2, expanding into North America (its largest market), and successful growth in Australia and New Zealand, along with SDAX promotion in December 2025.

Wann took office in January 2024, succeeding founders Patric Faßbender and Marcus Stahl, and has driven profitable growth and international expansion.

The company expects over 20% revenue growth in 2026 to EUR 760 million, with North America growing over 30%, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9-11%.

tonies is a leading global interactive audio platform for children, with over 12.2 million Tonieboxes sold worldwide, active in more than 100 countries, and a diverse content portfolio from major partners.

The next important date, ODDO BHF Nextcap Forum, at tonies Registered (A) is on 12.06.2026.

The price of tonies Registered (A) at the time of the news was 10,780EUR and was up +0,28 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.363,92PKT (+0,07 %).





