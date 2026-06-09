Almonty Industries, CPS Technologies & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Zacatecas Silver Registered
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Sivers Semiconductors
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
|TKMS
|💬
|📰
|HENSOLDT
|💬
|📰
|SoftBank Group
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|89
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Vonovia
|69
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Silber
|45
|💬
|📰
|BioNTech
|33
|💬
|📰
|Borussia Dortmund
|26
|💬
|📰
|Atos
|20
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|CPS Technologies
|+11,01 %
|📰
|🥈
|Applied Digital Corporation
|+10,59 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|SK hynix
|+8,55 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|MiniMax Group
|-8,68 %
|📰
|🟥
|MUSASHI SEIMITSU INDUSTRY
|-10,26 %
|📰
|🟥
|Astroscale Holdings
|-15,70 %
|📰
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Zacatecas Silver Registered
Wochenperformance: +9,13 %
Wochenperformance: +9,13 %
Platz 1
Sivers Semiconductors
Wochenperformance: +48,39 %
Wochenperformance: +48,39 %
Platz 2
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: -5,97 %
Wochenperformance: -5,97 %
Platz 3
TKMS
Wochenperformance: -5,46 %
Wochenperformance: -5,46 %
Platz 4
HENSOLDT
Wochenperformance: -8,42 %
Wochenperformance: -8,42 %
Platz 5
SoftBank Group
Wochenperformance: -18,95 %
Wochenperformance: -18,95 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -12,33 %
Wochenperformance: -12,33 %
Platz 7
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -6,91 %
Wochenperformance: -6,91 %
Platz 8
Silber
Wochenperformance: -9,20 %
Wochenperformance: -9,20 %
Platz 9
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -6,38 %
Wochenperformance: -6,38 %
Platz 10
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +0,33 %
Wochenperformance: +0,33 %
Platz 11
Atos
Wochenperformance: -10,43 %
Wochenperformance: -10,43 %
Platz 12
CPS Technologies
Wochenperformance: -17,57 %
Wochenperformance: -17,57 %
Platz 13
Applied Digital Corporation
Wochenperformance: -5,32 %
Wochenperformance: -5,32 %
Platz 14
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: -5,97 %
Wochenperformance: -5,97 %
Platz 15
MiniMax Group
Wochenperformance: -29,30 %
Wochenperformance: -29,30 %
Platz 16
MUSASHI SEIMITSU INDUSTRY
Wochenperformance: -18,22 %
Wochenperformance: -18,22 %
Platz 17
Astroscale Holdings
Wochenperformance: -12,17 %
Wochenperformance: -12,17 %
Platz 18
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