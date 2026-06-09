Europe Offshore Wind Faces Challenges: New Report Urges Policy Clarity
Europe’s offshore wind ambitions face rising costs, supply bottlenecks and policy risks, as new research reveals fragile confidence in meeting EU targets.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- GlobeScan report commissioned by Dajin, based on interviews representing about 85% of Europe’s existing and planned offshore wind capacity, finds only 7% of respondents are fully confident the EU will meet its offshore wind targets.
- The report warns rising costs and delivery challenges are putting Europe’s offshore wind ambitions at risk.
- Respondents broadly support cybersecurity requirements and give conditional support to the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) if implementation is practical and predictable.
- Support falls sharply for measures that could raise costs—especially local content requirements and trade restrictions—because of inflationary pressures and limited near‑term alternatives for key components.
- Three main delivery constraints identified: supply‑chain bottlenecks and capacity limits; harmful effects of import tariffs and trade defence measures; and mandatory local content provisions that may reduce project viability.
- Dajin Heavy Industry is a top-tier offshore wind fabricator expanding into an integrated “Manufacturing + Transportation + Marshaling + Installation” solution to address port/transport/installation constraints and become a full solution provider (notable milestones include first Chinese supplier of offshore towers to Europe and supplying XXL monopiles).
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