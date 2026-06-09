HMS Bergbau AG to Issue Up to EUR 50 Million Bond to Accelerate Growth

HMS Bergbau AG plans a corporate bond issue of up to EUR 50 million, 5‑year maturity (due 22 June 2031) with an 8.0% p.a. coupon paid semi‑annually.

Issue price range 98%–100%; minimum subscription EUR 100,000; private placement exclusively for qualified institutional investors (order phase expected 9–17 June 2026).

Bond planned to be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market (Quotation Board) on 22 June 2026.

Proceeds earmarked for general corporate financing and growth in commodity trading—expanding liquid fuels volumes in China, India and ASEAN, pre‑financing production for solid fuels and ores, and supporting mining operations.

Operational updates: own coal mines in Botswana and South Africa began production H1 2026 (full production expected H2 2026); exclusive chrome‑ore offtake with Mantengu Ltd. for Langpan mine.

Company outlook and rationale: HMS expects ~EUR 2.0 billion sales and ~EUR 55 million EBITDA in 2026 (including ~EUR 20 million one‑off valuation); 2025 preliminaries: EUR 1.22 billion sales and EUR 59.4 million EBITDA—bond intended to broaden financing and accelerate profitable, sustainable growth; issuance supported by Montega Markets (Sole Global Coordinator/Lead) and B. Metzler (Joint Bookrunner).

The next important date, Publication of the consolidated/annual financial statements, at HMS Bergbau is on 30.06.2026.

The price of HMS Bergbau at the time of the news was 42,75EUR and was down -0,58 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 42,55EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,47 % since publication.







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