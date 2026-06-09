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    Mutares' F.lli Ferrari Sells Benelux Operations to HMF Group

    F.lli Ferrari Holding refines its strategic focus with a targeted divestment in the Benelux region, paving the way for sharper growth and industrial repositioning.

    Mutares' F.lli Ferrari Sells Benelux Operations to HMF Group
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • On 9 June 2026, F.lli Ferrari Holding (a Mutares portfolio company) completed the partial sale of its Netherlands distribution business — part of its Benelux operations — to HMF Group.
    • The disposed business generates approximately EUR 35 million in annual revenues and employs around 50 people.
    • The transaction is part of F.lli Ferrari’s ongoing operational restructuring and industrial repositioning following its acquisition from Hyva/JOST.
    • The strategic objective is to streamline the Group’s footprint and sharpen focus on core manufacturing and proprietary crane platforms.
    • Mutares says the sale demonstrates active portfolio management, strengthens industrial positioning, and lays foundations for the company’s next phase of growth, while HMF Group will develop the business in the Benelux region.
    • Mutares SE & Co. KGaA is a listed private-equity holding (ticker MUX, ISIN DE000A2NB650) based in Munich, included in the SDAX, that acquires companies in transition to stabilize and reposition them.

    The next important date, "Annual General Meeting 2026" (Alternative: "Ordinary General Meeting 2026"; commonly abbreviated "AGM 2026."), at mutares is on 03.07.2026.

    The price of mutares at the time of the news was 27,25EUR and was down -1,00 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.373,29PKT (+0,05 %).


    mutares

    -0,91 %
    -3,21 %
    +3,58 %
    -3,96 %
    -15,99 %
    +15,71 %
    +33,93 %
    +88,59 %
    +209.900,00 %
    ISIN:DE000A2NB650WKN:A2NB65
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    Mutares' F.lli Ferrari Sells Benelux Operations to HMF Group F.lli Ferrari Holding refines its strategic focus with a targeted divestment in the Benelux region, paving the way for sharper growth and industrial repositioning.
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