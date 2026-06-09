DAX, FuelCell Energy & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Paul Zinken - dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Zacatecas Silver Registered
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Deep Sea Minerals
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
|Uranium Energy
|💬
|📰
|Verbio
|💬
|📰
|Delta Gold Technologies
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|235
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|99
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Silber
|44
|💬
|📰
|Vonovia
|43
|💬
|📰
|BioNTech
|39
|💬
|📰
|Atos
|33
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|FuelCell Energy
|+24,88 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Aduro Clean Technologies
|+22,40 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Enhanced Group Registered (A)
|+20,17 %
|📰
|🟥
|Unifiedpost Group
|-15,73 %
|📰
|🟥
|United Natural Foods
|-17,38 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Northern Data
|-17,67 %
|💬
|📰
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Zacatecas Silver Registered
Wochenperformance: +9,13 %
Wochenperformance: +9,13 %
Platz 1
Deep Sea Minerals
Wochenperformance: -25,21 %
Wochenperformance: -25,21 %
Platz 2
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: -5,97 %
Wochenperformance: -5,97 %
Platz 3
Uranium Energy
Wochenperformance: -15,58 %
Wochenperformance: -15,58 %
Platz 4
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -16,21 %
Wochenperformance: -16,21 %
Platz 5
Delta Gold Technologies
Wochenperformance: +12,50 %
Wochenperformance: +12,50 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -2,08 %
Wochenperformance: -2,08 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -12,33 %
Wochenperformance: -12,33 %
Platz 8
Silber
Wochenperformance: -9,20 %
Wochenperformance: -9,20 %
Platz 9
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -7,92 %
Wochenperformance: -7,92 %
Platz 10
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -6,38 %
Wochenperformance: -6,38 %
Platz 11
Atos
Wochenperformance: -13,85 %
Wochenperformance: -13,85 %
Platz 12
FuelCell Energy
Wochenperformance: -26,36 %
Wochenperformance: -26,36 %
Platz 13
Aduro Clean Technologies
Wochenperformance: +5,88 %
Wochenperformance: +5,88 %
Platz 14
Enhanced Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +37,60 %
Wochenperformance: +37,60 %
Platz 15
Unifiedpost Group
Wochenperformance: -31,78 %
Wochenperformance: -31,78 %
Platz 16
United Natural Foods
Wochenperformance: -16,26 %
Wochenperformance: -16,26 %
Platz 17
Northern Data
Wochenperformance: -45,45 %
Wochenperformance: -45,45 %
Platz 18
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