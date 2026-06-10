Almonty Industries, Prada & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
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|Zacatecas Silver Registered
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|SpaceX
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|DroneShield
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|📰
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|💬
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|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
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|Almonty Industries
|227
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Silber
|52
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Atos
|36
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|📰
|Verbio
|36
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|Uranium Energy
|27
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|ITM Power
|25
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|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Prada
|+9,77 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|African Rainbow Minerals
|+4,76 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|SCREEN Holdings
|+4,22 %
|📰
|🟥
|Genesis Minerals
|-9,53 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Rohm
|-9,75 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|TAIYO YUDEN
|-14,29 %
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|📰
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Zacatecas Silver Registered
Wochenperformance: +11,30 %
Wochenperformance: +11,30 %
Platz 1
SpaceX
Wochenperformance: +26,79 %
Wochenperformance: +26,79 %
Platz 2
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -11,65 %
Wochenperformance: -11,65 %
Platz 3
Intel
Wochenperformance: -1,39 %
Wochenperformance: -1,39 %
Platz 4
Arm Holdings
Wochenperformance: -21,14 %
Wochenperformance: -21,14 %
Platz 5
Super Micro Computer
Wochenperformance: -25,36 %
Wochenperformance: -25,36 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -25,20 %
Wochenperformance: -25,20 %
Platz 7
Silber
Wochenperformance: -14,93 %
Wochenperformance: -14,93 %
Platz 8
Atos
Wochenperformance: -13,23 %
Wochenperformance: -13,23 %
Platz 9
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -18,47 %
Wochenperformance: -18,47 %
Platz 10
Uranium Energy
Wochenperformance: -30,34 %
Wochenperformance: -30,34 %
Platz 11
ITM Power
Wochenperformance: -32,51 %
Wochenperformance: -32,51 %
Platz 12
Prada
Wochenperformance: +7,11 %
Wochenperformance: +7,11 %
Platz 13
African Rainbow Minerals
Wochenperformance: -10,81 %
Wochenperformance: -10,81 %
Platz 14
SCREEN Holdings
Wochenperformance: +0,26 %
Wochenperformance: +0,26 %
Platz 15
Genesis Minerals
Wochenperformance: -20,61 %
Wochenperformance: -20,61 %
Platz 16
Rohm
Wochenperformance: -17,19 %
Wochenperformance: -17,19 %
Platz 17
TAIYO YUDEN
Wochenperformance: -4,44 %
Wochenperformance: -4,44 %
Platz 18
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