Successful placement increase free float; Equity story unfolding

Yesterday, 2.72m already existing MHP Hotel shares were successfully placed (oversubscribed), equivalent to approximately 5.9% of the share capital. With this, the free float further increases to roughly 25% (vs 16% roughly one year ago), representing a deliberate effort to increase the company's liquidity during the mid- to long-term.

The shares were placed with a number of existing and new investors, underpinning the attractiveness of the equity story. Following the transaction, the four founders together retain more than 75% of the share capital, representing a strong anchor commitment and an unambiguous signal of long-term conviction in the business.