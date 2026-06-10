MPH Health Care AG Reveals Q1 2026 Financial Results
Despite a sharp Q1 loss from valuation effects, MPH Health Care boosts its dividend and backs M1 Kliniken’s ambitious global growth plans in aesthetic medicine.
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- MPH Health Care AG reports a net loss of EUR 52.0 million in Q1 2026, mainly due to non-cash fair value adjustments of investments, especially in M1 Kliniken AG.
- The company proposes a dividend of EUR 5.00 per share for 2026, up from EUR 1.20 last year, to be approved at the AGM on July 9, 2026.
- The equity ratio remains high at 91.9%, decreasing slightly from 94.3% at the end of 2025, with total equity falling from EUR 243.4 million to EUR 191.4 million.
- M1 Kliniken AG’s beauty division achieved strong growth in Q1 2026, with revenue increasing by 5.7% to EUR 27.1 million and EBIT rising by 37.6% to EUR 9.2 million.
- The company's NAV per share decreased from EUR 56.58 to EUR 44.70, and the share price declined from EUR 22.00 to EUR 18.90, although it was EUR 28.40 on June 8, 2026.
- M1 Kliniken AG aims for significant growth, targeting EUR 200-300 million revenue by 2029 with at least 20% EBIT margin, to establish M1 Med Beauty as a leading global aesthetic brand.
The price of MPH Health Care at the time of the news was 27,95EUR and was up +0,54 % compared with the previous day.
7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 27,50EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,61 % since publication.
+0,36 %
+4,17 %
+32,21 %
+31,58 %
+44,74 %
+65,66 %
-5,82 %
+4,40 %
-7,73 %
Bonus Aktion Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt Alle Neukunden, die bis zum 30.06.2026 ein Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen, erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
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