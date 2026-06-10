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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsWolftank-Adisa Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Wolftank-Adisa Holding
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    Wolftank-Adisa Boosts Q1 2026 Sales by 46%, EBIT Quadruples!

    Wolftank Group kicked off 2026 with powerful momentum: soaring sales, sharply higher profits and solid visibility, even as geopolitical headwinds persist.

    Wolftank-Adisa Boosts Q1 2026 Sales by 46%, EBIT Quadruples!
    Foto: peopleimages - stock.adobe.com
    • Wolftank Group's sales increased by 46% to EUR 37.6 million in Q1 2026, compared to EUR 25.7 million in Q1 2025.
    • EBITDA rose by 70% to EUR 3.5 million, with an improved margin of 9.3% from 8.2%.
    • EBIT nearly quadrupled to EUR 2.2 million, with a margin of 5.9%, up from EUR 0.6 million and 2.3%.
    • Profit after tax increased to EUR 1.0 million from EUR 0.1 million in the same period last year.
    • The order backlog decreased to EUR 124.5 million from EUR 175 million, mainly due to project completions, but high visibility remains.
    • The company maintains its 2026 outlook of EUR 135 million in sales and an EBITDA margin of 6-7%, despite geopolitical uncertainties.

    The price of Wolftank-Adisa Holding at the time of the news was 4,3550EUR and was down -0,68 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,4900EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,10 % since publication.


    Wolftank-Adisa Holding

    +2,39 %
    +0,46 %
    -10,57 %
    -4,50 %
    -40,75 %
    -67,86 %
    -83,96 %
    ISIN:AT0000A25NJ6WKN:A2PBHR
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    Wolftank-Adisa Boosts Q1 2026 Sales by 46%, EBIT Quadruples! Wolftank Group kicked off 2026 with powerful momentum: soaring sales, sharply higher profits and solid visibility, even as geopolitical headwinds persist.
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