Wolftank-Adisa Boosts Q1 2026 Sales by 46%, EBIT Quadruples!

Wolftank Group's sales increased by 46% to EUR 37.6 million in Q1 2026, compared to EUR 25.7 million in Q1 2025.

EBITDA rose by 70% to EUR 3.5 million, with an improved margin of 9.3% from 8.2%.

EBIT nearly quadrupled to EUR 2.2 million, with a margin of 5.9%, up from EUR 0.6 million and 2.3%.

Profit after tax increased to EUR 1.0 million from EUR 0.1 million in the same period last year.

The order backlog decreased to EUR 124.5 million from EUR 175 million, mainly due to project completions, but high visibility remains.

The company maintains its 2026 outlook of EUR 135 million in sales and an EBITDA margin of 6-7%, despite geopolitical uncertainties.

The price of Wolftank-Adisa Holding at the time of the news was 4,3550EUR and was down -0,68 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,4900EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,10 % since publication.







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