Commerzbank Warns of Suspicious Tender Activity in UniCredit Offer
Commerzbank challenges UniCredit’s takeover bid, questioning who really tendered shares, the logic of the offer price, and the transparency of related derivatives.
- Commerzbank says UniCredit’s reported acceptance level is 10.95% but Commerzbank’s shareholder data shows no identified institutional investors tendering shares.
- The bank believes tendered shares come almost exclusively from banks and parties connected to UniCredit that did not hold material stakes before the offer.
- Commerzbank notes its share price has consistently traded above the implied offer price (about 6% or €2.30 above at close on 9 June 2026), making tendering economically irrational.
- There has been a more-than-tenfold increase in securities lending since the offer announcement, and only a portion of tendered shares appear to be actually owned by the tendering parties.
- Commerzbank says UniCredit and related parties have not sufficiently disclosed the economic incentives or material terms of hedging/derivative arrangements and requests greater transparency.
- Commerzbank is providing its data to BaFin, urges shareholders to wait for full facts, reiterates its recommendation to reject the offer, and will continue monitoring through the acceptance periods (until 16 June and extended 20 June–3 July 2026).
The next important date, Most natural translation (for a heading): "Q2 2026 results." Other possible translations depending on context: - "Result Q2 2026" - "Q2 2026 result" - "Q2 2026 earnings" (if financial/earnings context), at Commerzbank is on 06.08.2026.
The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 36,78EUR and was down -0,03 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 36,50EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,76 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 24.326,50PKT (-0,79 %).
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