Kapsch TrafficCom Reveals 2025/26 Results & Calendar Changes

Kapsch TrafficCom AG reports preliminary revenue of EUR 430.6 million, slightly above expectations of EUR 420 million.

The company's EBIT for 2025/26 is EUR 7.6 million, exceeding the expected EUR 7 million.

Key financial figures will be published on June 17, 2026, with the annual report following on July 29, 2026.

Kapsch TrafficCom is a global provider of transportation solutions, operating in over 50 countries with a focus on tolling and traffic management.

The company has more than 3,000 employees and generated EUR 530 million in revenue during the 2024/25 financial year.

Kapsch TrafficCom is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange in the Prime Market segment under the ticker symbol: KTCG.

The price of Kapsch TrafficCom at the time of the news was 5,4800EUR and was up +0,92 % compared with the previous day.

8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,4000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,46 % since publication.







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