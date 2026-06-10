Kapsch TrafficCom Reveals 2025/26 Results & Calendar Changes
Kapsch TrafficCom beats expectations again, posting stronger revenue and EBIT ahead of its upcoming 2025/26 results and detailed annual reporting.
Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
- Kapsch TrafficCom AG reports preliminary revenue of EUR 430.6 million, slightly above expectations of EUR 420 million.
- The company's EBIT for 2025/26 is EUR 7.6 million, exceeding the expected EUR 7 million.
- Key financial figures will be published on June 17, 2026, with the annual report following on July 29, 2026.
- Kapsch TrafficCom is a global provider of transportation solutions, operating in over 50 countries with a focus on tolling and traffic management.
- The company has more than 3,000 employees and generated EUR 530 million in revenue during the 2024/25 financial year.
- Kapsch TrafficCom is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange in the Prime Market segment under the ticker symbol: KTCG.
The price of Kapsch TrafficCom at the time of the news was 5,4800EUR and was up +0,92 % compared with the previous day.
8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,4000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,46 % since publication.
-0,74 %
-1,86 %
-7,37 %
-3,64 %
-27,60 %
-56,20 %
-64,24 %
-84,98 %
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