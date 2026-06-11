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    Pfisterer Holding's AGM Confirms Growth Strategy & Investment Plans

    At its latest AGM, PFISTERER’s shareholders backed all key decisions as the company posts record 2025 results and accelerates investment to power global electrification.

    Pfisterer Holding's AGM Confirms Growth Strategy & Investment Plans
    Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
    • Shareholders approved all resolutions at the AGM, including a dividend of EUR 0.85 per share and conversion of bearer shares to registered shares.
    • The AGM was attended by approximately 85% of the company's share capital, showing strong shareholder support.
    • PFISTERER reported record financial results for 2025, with order intake of EUR 550 million, revenue of nearly EUR 450 million, and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 80 million.
    • The company plans to invest around EUR 270 million by 2030 in technology, production capacity, and innovation to support global electrification.
    • Key strategic achievements include progress in HVDC business, expansion into international markets, and investments in R&D and infrastructure.
    • The company emphasizes its position to benefit from the ongoing global electrification and modernization of power grids, aiming to shape the energy transition worldwide.

    The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Pfisterer Holding is on 11.06.2026.

    The price of Pfisterer Holding at the time of the news was 90,88EUR and was up +4,88 % compared with the previous day.
    10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 90,80EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,08 % since publication.


    Pfisterer Holding

    +4,95 %
    -14,34 %
    -11,71 %
    +19,43 %
    +130,57 %
    +264,40 %
    ISIN:DE000PFSE212WKN:PFSE21
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    Pfisterer Holding's AGM Confirms Growth Strategy & Investment Plans At its latest AGM, PFISTERER’s shareholders backed all key decisions as the company posts record 2025 results and accelerates investment to power global electrification.
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