DAX, TOPPAN Holdings & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Intel
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|SpaceX
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
|Delta Gold Technologies
|📰
|AFC Energy
|💬
|📰
|Oracle
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|262
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|108
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|SpaceX
|80
|💬
|📰
|BioNTech
|40
|💬
|📰
|Silber
|34
|💬
|📰
|mutares
|31
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|TOPPAN Holdings
|+21,90 %
|📰
|🥈
|Navan Registered (A)
|+17,13 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Virgin Galactic Holdings
|+16,26 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Oracle
|-10,06 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Aurora Cannabis
|-11,24 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|RWS Holdings
|-20,20 %
|💬
|📰
Bonus Aktion Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt Alle Neukunden, die bis zum 30.06.2026 ein Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen, erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
Intel
Wochenperformance: +7,32 %
Wochenperformance: +7,32 %
Platz 1
SpaceX
Wochenperformance: +47,17 %
Wochenperformance: +47,17 %
Platz 2
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: -9,54 %
Wochenperformance: -9,54 %
Platz 3
Delta Gold Technologies
Wochenperformance: +22,19 %
Wochenperformance: +22,19 %
Platz 4
AFC Energy
Wochenperformance: -14,99 %
Wochenperformance: -14,99 %
Platz 5
Oracle
Wochenperformance: -20,74 %
Wochenperformance: -20,74 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -2,78 %
Wochenperformance: -2,78 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -22,22 %
Wochenperformance: -22,22 %
Platz 8
SpaceX
Wochenperformance: +47,17 %
Wochenperformance: +47,17 %
Platz 9
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -3,57 %
Wochenperformance: -3,57 %
Platz 10
Silber
Wochenperformance: -13,62 %
Wochenperformance: -13,62 %
Platz 11
mutares
Wochenperformance: -5,37 %
Wochenperformance: -5,37 %
Platz 12
TOPPAN Holdings
Wochenperformance: +9,40 %
Wochenperformance: +9,40 %
Platz 13
Navan Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +7,92 %
Wochenperformance: +7,92 %
Platz 14
Virgin Galactic Holdings
Wochenperformance: +35,13 %
Wochenperformance: +35,13 %
Platz 15
Oracle
Wochenperformance: -20,74 %
Wochenperformance: -20,74 %
Platz 16
Aurora Cannabis
Wochenperformance: -16,85 %
Wochenperformance: -16,85 %
Platz 17
RWS Holdings
Wochenperformance: -22,03 %
Wochenperformance: -22,03 %
Platz 18
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