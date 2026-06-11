🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsHamburger Hafen und Logistik AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Hamburger Hafen und Logistik
    33 Aufrufe 33 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    HHLA AGM Approves Transfer of Class A Shares to Major Shareholder

    HHLA’s AGM set the course for a new ownership structure and future investments, approving a squeeze-out of minority shares and a profit-retention strategy for 2025.

    HHLA AGM Approves Transfer of Class A Shares to Major Shareholder
    Foto: Jonas Walzberg - dpa
    • AGM approved transfer of minority class A shares to the majority shareholder Port of Hamburg Beteiligungsgesellschaft SE (PoH), initiating a corporate squeeze-out.
    • Cash compensation for each class A share is €21.16.
    • The squeeze-out becomes effective upon entry of the transfer resolution into the commercial register; HHLA will publish the entry in the German Federal Gazette and on its website immediately.
    • 2025 financial highlights: Group revenue rose 9.9% to €1,756.2 million; Group operating result (EBIT) increased 19.5% to €160.5 million; group profit after tax and minority interests was €9.8 million, weighed down by significant one‑off tax effects.
    • The Annual General Meeting adopted the Executive Board and Supervisory Board proposal to pay no dividend for the 2025 financial year for both listed class A and non‑listed class S shares.
    • Management’s rationale: retain financial resources for upcoming capital expenditure to modernise facilities, seize growth opportunities, improve efficiency and strengthen long‑term competitiveness; detailed voting results and the CEO’s speech/presentation are available on HHLA’s website.

    The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik is on 11.06.2026.

    The price of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik at the time of the news was 22,000EUR and was up +1,38 % compared with the previous day.


    Hamburger Hafen und Logistik

    +1,38 %
    +3,70 %
    +3,70 %
    -5,02 %
    +19,02 %
    +72,62 %
    +1,21 %
    +53,87 %
    -60,36 %
    ISIN:DE000A0S8488WKN:A0S848
    Hamburger Hafen und Logistik direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf






    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    HHLA AGM Approves Transfer of Class A Shares to Major Shareholder HHLA’s AGM set the course for a new ownership structure and future investments, approving a squeeze-out of minority shares and a profit-retention strategy for 2025.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet. Eine vorgeschriebene allgemeine Mitteilung gemäß BaFin-Beschluss.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     