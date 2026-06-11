HHLA AGM Approves Transfer of Class A Shares to Major Shareholder

AGM approved transfer of minority class A shares to the majority shareholder Port of Hamburg Beteiligungsgesellschaft SE (PoH), initiating a corporate squeeze-out.

Cash compensation for each class A share is €21.16.

The squeeze-out becomes effective upon entry of the transfer resolution into the commercial register; HHLA will publish the entry in the German Federal Gazette and on its website immediately.

2025 financial highlights: Group revenue rose 9.9% to €1,756.2 million; Group operating result (EBIT) increased 19.5% to €160.5 million; group profit after tax and minority interests was €9.8 million, weighed down by significant one‑off tax effects.

The Annual General Meeting adopted the Executive Board and Supervisory Board proposal to pay no dividend for the 2025 financial year for both listed class A and non‑listed class S shares.

Management’s rationale: retain financial resources for upcoming capital expenditure to modernise facilities, seize growth opportunities, improve efficiency and strengthen long‑term competitiveness; detailed voting results and the CEO’s speech/presentation are available on HHLA’s website.

The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik is on 11.06.2026.

The price of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik at the time of the news was 22,000EUR and was up +1,38 % compared with the previous day.







Schreibe Deinen Kommentar