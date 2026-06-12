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    Friedrich Vorwerk Wins Welding Contract in Central Asia

    5C-Tech’s cutting-edge welding tech is heading to Central Asia, powering a key expansion of Kazakhstan’s gas network and marking a new milestone in the company’s global growth.

    Friedrich Vorwerk Wins Welding Contract in Central Asia
    Foto: Friedrich Vorwerk
    • 5C-Tech GmbH, a Tostedt-based subsidiary of Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE, secured a major contract to supply its PX-II pipeline welding technology for the Beineu–Bozoy–Shymkent (BBS-2) second line in Kazakhstan.
    • The BBS-2 project is a ~1,450 km strategic gas pipeline that will raise transport capacity from about 15 to up to 30 billion cubic meters per year, improving supply security in southern Kazakhstan and exports to China.
    • The expansion is driven by a strategic partnership between state-owned QazaqGaz and Qatari investors.
    • 5C-Tech will produce more than 28,000 weld joints on 42‑inch pipe over roughly eight months as part of the contract.
    • The company’s proprietary PX-II dual-torch system uses sensors, advanced algorithms and high computing power to adjust welding parameters fully automatically in real time for large‑diameter pipes.
    • The Kazakhstan contract follows 5C-Tech’s first international deployment in northern Iraq in 2025 and represents the next step in the group’s international growth (announcement dated 12 June 2026).

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Friedrich Vorwerk Group is on 13.08.2026.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.108,96PKT (+1,49 %).


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    Friedrich Vorwerk Wins Welding Contract in Central Asia 5C-Tech’s cutting-edge welding tech is heading to Central Asia, powering a key expansion of Kazakhstan’s gas network and marking a new milestone in the company’s global growth.
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