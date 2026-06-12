Wienerberger Celebrates BRICK Award 26 Winners: Inspiration & Wonder in Vienna

BRICK AWARD 26 is a biennial international prize hosted by Wienerberger since 2004 that celebrates innovative brick and ceramic architecture worldwide.

Winners were chosen from a shortlist of 50 projects across 21 countries by an international jury, judged on design quality, inventive use of brick, sustainability, climate resilience and social impact.

Grand Prize: Đạo Mẫu Temple and Museum (Soc Son, Vietnam) by ARB Architects — a 5,000 sqm, carbon‑negative project that upcycled about six million clay tiles from more than 500 local homes.

Special Prize: a social urban infill project in Kortrijk, Belgium — 54 homes reimagined as a contemporary garden city using reclaimed bricks and tiles to strengthen social and environmental ties.

Notable category winners: Ca na Birgit (Mallorca) by TEd'A arquitectes — a 194 sqm cliffside single‑family home using local brick for climate-sensitive privacy and sea views; La Hacienda Jalisco (Mexico) by ATELIER ARS — a tequila facility using local ceramics and stone to anchor the buildings in volcanic topography.

Prize package and exposure: winners receive bespoke ceramic trophies, Grand Prize €7,000 (category winners €5,000), and inclusion in the Brick Book 26, offering significant reputational benefits.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Wienerberger is on 12.08.2026.

The price of Wienerberger at the time of the news was 22,710EUR and was down -0,04 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 22,640EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,31 % since publication.







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