Almonty Industries, Outlook Therapeutics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DroneShield
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|GoldHaven Resources
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Ballard Power Systems
|💬
|📰
|ITM Power
|💬
|📰
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
|SoftBank Group
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|65
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Lang & Schwarz
|60
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Gold
|36
|💬
|📰
|Vonovia
|33
|💬
|📰
|Silber
|31
|💬
|📰
|Atos
|25
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Outlook Therapeutics
|+24,71 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Amtech Systems
|+13,27 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Liontown Resources
|+8,81 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|TDK
|-5,47 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Hua Hong Semiconductor
|-7,03 %
|📰
|🟥
|TAIYO YUDEN
|-11,58 %
|💬
|📰
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +1,74 %
Wochenperformance: +1,74 %
Platz 1
GoldHaven Resources
Wochenperformance: -21,85 %
Wochenperformance: -21,85 %
Platz 2
Ballard Power Systems
Wochenperformance: -29,90 %
Wochenperformance: -29,90 %
Platz 3
ITM Power
Wochenperformance: -24,15 %
Wochenperformance: -24,15 %
Platz 4
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: +8,71 %
Wochenperformance: +8,71 %
Platz 5
SoftBank Group
Wochenperformance: -12,23 %
Wochenperformance: -12,23 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -9,43 %
Wochenperformance: -9,43 %
Platz 7
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: -5,17 %
Wochenperformance: -5,17 %
Platz 8
Gold
Wochenperformance: -6,00 %
Wochenperformance: -6,00 %
Platz 9
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -2,33 %
Wochenperformance: -2,33 %
Platz 10
Silber
Wochenperformance: -9,74 %
Wochenperformance: -9,74 %
Platz 11
Atos
Wochenperformance: -12,32 %
Wochenperformance: -12,32 %
Platz 12
Outlook Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +66,99 %
Wochenperformance: +66,99 %
Platz 13
Amtech Systems
Wochenperformance: +18,72 %
Wochenperformance: +18,72 %
Platz 14
Liontown Resources
Wochenperformance: -0,19 %
Wochenperformance: -0,19 %
Platz 15
TDK
Wochenperformance: -16,30 %
Wochenperformance: -16,30 %
Platz 16
Hua Hong Semiconductor
Wochenperformance: -1,89 %
Wochenperformance: -1,89 %
Platz 17
TAIYO YUDEN
Wochenperformance: +4,76 %
Wochenperformance: +4,76 %
Platz 18
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