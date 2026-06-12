Wolftank-Adisa Holding AGM 2026: Boosts Supervisory Board with Expert
Wolftank Group’s latest AGM set the course for ambitious growth, strategic board expansion, and strengthened capital market positioning across Europe and beyond.
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- The Wolftank Group's Annual General Meeting approved all agenda items and discussed the 2025 results and GreenLead 2030 growth strategy, targeting EUR 250 million in sales and a 12% EBITDA margin.
- The company carried forward its net loss from 2025 and discharged the Executive and Supervisory Boards for the financial year.
- The articles of association were amended to increase the Supervisory Board from five to six members, with Marcel Maschmeyer elected as the new member.
- Marcel Maschmeyer, an investment expert and shareholder through Paladin Invest, joins the Supervisory Board to support growth and capital market strategies.
- Crowe LHP GmbH was appointed as the auditor for 2026, and the Management Board was authorized to repurchase treasury shares up to 10% of share capital until December 2028.
- Wolftank Group is a leading European provider of environmental technologies, with subsidiaries across three continents, listed on multiple stock exchanges including Vienna, Munich, and Frankfurt.
The price of Wolftank-Adisa Holding at the time of the news was 4,4900EUR and was up +1,13 % compared with the previous
day.
+1,13 %
+7,64 %
-8,45 %
+3,26 %
-39,18 %
-67,23 %
-83,96 %
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