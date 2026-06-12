Wolftank-Adisa Holding AGM 2026: Boosts Supervisory Board with Expert

The Wolftank Group's Annual General Meeting approved all agenda items and discussed the 2025 results and GreenLead 2030 growth strategy, targeting EUR 250 million in sales and a 12% EBITDA margin.

The company carried forward its net loss from 2025 and discharged the Executive and Supervisory Boards for the financial year.

The articles of association were amended to increase the Supervisory Board from five to six members, with Marcel Maschmeyer elected as the new member.

Marcel Maschmeyer, an investment expert and shareholder through Paladin Invest, joins the Supervisory Board to support growth and capital market strategies.

Crowe LHP GmbH was appointed as the auditor for 2026, and the Management Board was authorized to repurchase treasury shares up to 10% of share capital until December 2028.

Wolftank Group is a leading European provider of environmental technologies, with subsidiaries across three continents, listed on multiple stock exchanges including Vienna, Munich, and Frankfurt.

The price of Wolftank-Adisa Holding at the time of the news was 4,4900EUR and was up +1,13 % compared with the previous day.





