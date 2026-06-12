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    Wolftank-Adisa Holding AGM 2026: Boosts Supervisory Board with Expert

    Wolftank Group’s latest AGM set the course for ambitious growth, strategic board expansion, and strengthened capital market positioning across Europe and beyond.

    Wolftank-Adisa Holding AGM 2026: Boosts Supervisory Board with Expert
    Foto: peopleimages - stock.adobe.com
    • The Wolftank Group's Annual General Meeting approved all agenda items and discussed the 2025 results and GreenLead 2030 growth strategy, targeting EUR 250 million in sales and a 12% EBITDA margin.
    • The company carried forward its net loss from 2025 and discharged the Executive and Supervisory Boards for the financial year.
    • The articles of association were amended to increase the Supervisory Board from five to six members, with Marcel Maschmeyer elected as the new member.
    • Marcel Maschmeyer, an investment expert and shareholder through Paladin Invest, joins the Supervisory Board to support growth and capital market strategies.
    • Crowe LHP GmbH was appointed as the auditor for 2026, and the Management Board was authorized to repurchase treasury shares up to 10% of share capital until December 2028.
    • Wolftank Group is a leading European provider of environmental technologies, with subsidiaries across three continents, listed on multiple stock exchanges including Vienna, Munich, and Frankfurt.

    The price of Wolftank-Adisa Holding at the time of the news was 4,4900EUR and was up +1,13 % compared with the previous day.


    Wolftank-Adisa Holding

    +1,13 %
    +7,64 %
    -8,45 %
    +3,26 %
    -39,18 %
    -67,23 %
    -83,96 %
    ISIN:AT0000A25NJ6WKN:A2PBHR
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    Wolftank-Adisa Holding AGM 2026: Boosts Supervisory Board with Expert Wolftank Group’s latest AGM set the course for ambitious growth, strategic board expansion, and strengthened capital market positioning across Europe and beyond.
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