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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsHGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025
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    Edison Reports on HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 (HGT) - Key Insights

    Edison’s latest report on HgT spotlights how agentic AI, bold efficiency targets and focused sector leadership are reshaping the firm’s investment narrative.

    Edison Reports on HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 (HGT) - Key Insights
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Edison Investment Research published a report on HgT (HGT) on 12 June 2026.
    • At HgT’s recent capital markets day, Hg (the manager) emphasised a generational opportunity from the rollout of agentic AI products.
    • Hg’s 2026 AI imperatives for each portfolio company include: 3x engineering productivity, 40% automation of support functions, 70% penetration of AI tools, ~+2 percentage-point EBITDA margin uplift, and >10% of new bookings from AI products.
    • Hg remains committed to investing in its eight core clusters, targeting segment leaders with product-led management, deep domain and product complexity, and favourable competitive positions that deliver mission‑critical, high‑cost‑of‑failure solutions.
    • Edison’s reports are available free on its website and Edison is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority.
    • Edison notes it is not an adviser or broker‑dealer and does not provide investment advice; the issuer is solely responsible for the content and the announcement was disseminated via EQS Group.

    The price of HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 at the time of the news was 4,4975EUR and was down -1,37 % compared with the previous day.


    HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025

    +1,33 %
    +1,44 %
    +6,01 %
    -4,48 %
    -23,58 %
    +91,04 %
    ISIN:GB00BJ0LT190WKN:A2PKX2
    HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf






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    Edison Reports on HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 (HGT) - Key Insights Edison’s latest report on HgT spotlights how agentic AI, bold efficiency targets and focused sector leadership are reshaping the firm’s investment narrative.
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