Edison Reports on HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 (HGT) - Key Insights

Edison Investment Research published a report on HgT (HGT) on 12 June 2026.

At HgT’s recent capital markets day, Hg (the manager) emphasised a generational opportunity from the rollout of agentic AI products.

Hg’s 2026 AI imperatives for each portfolio company include: 3x engineering productivity, 40% automation of support functions, 70% penetration of AI tools, ~+2 percentage-point EBITDA margin uplift, and >10% of new bookings from AI products.

Hg remains committed to investing in its eight core clusters, targeting segment leaders with product-led management, deep domain and product complexity, and favourable competitive positions that deliver mission‑critical, high‑cost‑of‑failure solutions.

Edison’s reports are available free on its website and Edison is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison notes it is not an adviser or broker‑dealer and does not provide investment advice; the issuer is solely responsible for the content and the announcement was disseminated via EQS Group.

The price of HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 at the time of the news was 4,4975EUR and was down -1,37 % compared with the previous day.





