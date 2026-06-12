DAX, Micronics Japan & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|GoldHaven Resources
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Sivers Semiconductors
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Delta Gold Technologies
|📰
|TKMS
|💬
|📰
|Eutelsat Communications
|💬
|📰
|The Platform Group
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|258
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|100
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Lang & Schwarz
|69
|💬
|📰
|The Platform Group
|57
|💬
|📰
|Gold
|32
|💬
|📰
|INTERSHOP Communications
|28
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Micronics Japan
|+16,67 %
|📰
|🥈
|Rezolve AI
|+15,14 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Mitsui Mining and Smelting Company
|+13,82 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Omeros
|-18,18 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Exail Technologies
|-19,54 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Virgin Galactic Holdings
|-25,84 %
|💬
|📰
GoldHaven Resources
Wochenperformance: -21,85 %
Wochenperformance: -21,85 %
Platz 1
Sivers Semiconductors
Wochenperformance: -2,33 %
Wochenperformance: -2,33 %
Platz 2
Delta Gold Technologies
Wochenperformance: -6,77 %
Wochenperformance: -6,77 %
Platz 3
TKMS
Wochenperformance: -8,63 %
Wochenperformance: -8,63 %
Platz 4
Eutelsat Communications
Wochenperformance: -7,49 %
Wochenperformance: -7,49 %
Platz 5
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: -52,92 %
Wochenperformance: -52,92 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -1,26 %
Wochenperformance: -1,26 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -9,43 %
Wochenperformance: -9,43 %
Platz 8
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: -6,21 %
Wochenperformance: -6,21 %
Platz 9
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: -52,92 %
Wochenperformance: -52,92 %
Platz 10
Gold
Wochenperformance: -6,00 %
Wochenperformance: -6,00 %
Platz 11
INTERSHOP Communications
Wochenperformance: +32,86 %
Wochenperformance: +32,86 %
Platz 12
Micronics Japan
Wochenperformance: +9,80 %
Wochenperformance: +9,80 %
Platz 13
Rezolve AI
Wochenperformance: +17,21 %
Wochenperformance: +17,21 %
Platz 14
Mitsui Mining and Smelting Company
Wochenperformance: +0,45 %
Wochenperformance: +0,45 %
Platz 15
Omeros
Wochenperformance: -17,81 %
Wochenperformance: -17,81 %
Platz 16
Exail Technologies
Wochenperformance: -29,85 %
Wochenperformance: -29,85 %
Platz 17
Virgin Galactic Holdings
Wochenperformance: +33,29 %
Wochenperformance: +33,29 %
Platz 18
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