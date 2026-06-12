Cherry SE Launches Cash Capital Increase to Boost Growth & Fund Project Blossom

Cherry SE resolved a cash capital increase with subscription rights to existing shareholders to strengthen its financial position and specifically finance its operational transformation program “Project Blossom,” increasing share capital by up to EUR 9.720 million to as much as EUR 15.795 million.

The new shares are offered to existing shareholders at a subscription ratio of 5:2 (based on shares prior to the recent reduction) at a subscription price of EUR 1.04 per share, representing a 21.94% discount to the theoretical ex-rights price (TERP) of EUR 1.33.

Argand Partners (affiliate), Cherry’s largest shareholder holding approximately 34.6% of existing capital, has committed to fully exercise its subscription rights and indicated it may purchase additional shares.

Shareholders may oversubscribe for additional new shares; any unsubscribed shares will be placed with selected investors via private placement at no less than the subscription price.

No prospectus is required because expected total gross proceeds are not more than EUR 12 million; the new shares will be admitted to trading in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

“Project Blossom” is built on five strategic pillars to reduce complexity in the core peripherals business (Gaming & Office), optimize global sales channels, and sustainably strengthen operational profitability; restructuring and growth investments will be decoupled from M&A to preserve strategic flexibility.

The next important date, Annual Report 2025, at Cherry is on 15.07.2026.

The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 0,4373EUR and was down -2,07 % compared with the previous day.

6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,4300EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,66 % since publication.







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